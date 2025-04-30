Jeremy Pena News: Clubs fourth homer

Pena went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Tigers.

It was the fourth straight game batting in the leadoff spot for Pena, and he's excelled in the role by going 8-for-17 with two doubles, a homer, four RBI and three runs. The shortstop has hit safely in 19 of his past 20 games and seems likely to stick atop the lineup for the near future given his current form.