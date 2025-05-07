Jeremy Pena News: Productive from leadoff spot

Pena went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Brewers.

The big blow from the shortstop was a three-run blast in the sixth inning off Elvin Rodriguez, Pena's fifth long ball of the season. After a sluggish start to the season at the plate, Pena has hit safely in 24 of the last 26 games, boosting his slash line on the season to .279/.340/.434 with five steals, 16 RBI and 19 runs.