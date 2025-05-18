Jeremy Pena News: Receiving first day off

Pena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena has played every inning of all 45 games for the Astros in 2025, so he's getting a well-deserved day off after going 0-for-7 with two walks and a run in the first two games of the series at Texas. Mauricio Dubon will take over at shortstop while Isaac Paredes moves up to the leadoff spot.