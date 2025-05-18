Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena News: Receiving first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Pena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena has played every inning of all 45 games for the Astros in 2025, so he's getting a well-deserved day off after going 0-for-7 with two walks and a run in the first two games of the series at Texas. Mauricio Dubon will take over at shortstop while Isaac Paredes moves up to the leadoff spot.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now