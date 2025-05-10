Jeremy Pena News: Tallies three hits Saturday

Pena went 3-for-6 with a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 13-9 loss to the Reds.

Pena smacked an RBI single and double in the fifth and ninth innings, respectively, for his ninth multi-hit game of the season, and he was one of four Astros batters to record two RBI. Pena has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games, and over that span he has slashed .357/.390/.536 with two home runs, seven runs and 11 RBI.