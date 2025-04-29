Jeremy Pena News: Two straight at leadoff

Pena went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Monday against the Tigers.

Pena led off Sunday, though that came against a lefty and with Jose Altuve on the bench. It was more noteworthy that he was in the same spot Monday, with Altuve hitting second in the order. While there are plenty of bigger names in the Houston lineup, Pena has been a steady producer and has increased his walk rate to 7.9 percent and is getting on base at a .333 clip through 114 plate appearances.