Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jhoan Duran headshot

Jhoan Duran News: Collects eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Duran recorded his eighth save of the season in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Twins closer continues to dominate. Duran has yet to blow a save in 2025, and he's delivered 10 straight scoreless appearances, posting a 0.90 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 10 innings during that stretch. After some early-season usage which suggested manager Rocco Baldelli might be viewing him as more of a high-leverage fireman, Duran has maintained firm control of ninth-inning duties for Minnesota.

Jhoan Duran
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now