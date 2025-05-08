Jhoan Duran News: Locks down sixth save

Duran earned the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over Baltimore, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Duran is now 6-for-6 in save chances to start the year. The right-hander has been impressive in the early going, allowing just one earned run in his last 17 innings. Duran's ERA now sits at 1.04 with a 0.98 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB across 18 appearances (17.1 innings) this season.