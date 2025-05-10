Jhoan Duran News: Slams door for seventh save

Duran earned a save against the Giants on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Duran got the call with Minnesota clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning and got the job done on just 10 pitches. He gave up a bunt single to the first batter he faced, but the runner was quickly wiped out on a double-play groundout. Duran has enjoyed a stellar month of May so far, picking up five saves in six appearances while pitching six scoreless frames and posting a 10:2 K:BB.