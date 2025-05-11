Fantasy Baseball
Joc Pederson headshot

Joc Pederson News: Cracks first long ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 7:57am

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 10-3 win over Detroit.

Pederson jumped on the bandwagon, belting one of our home runs off starter Jack Flaherty. It was the first home run of the season for Pederson, who is showing life following a dismal start. The slugger is 8-for-31 (.258) with five extra-base hits, three RBI and three runs scored over the last 11 games.

