Joc Pederson News: Dropped to fifth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 6:43am

Pederson batted fifth in the order and went 0-for-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Pederson has consistently batted third, but his season-opening slump finally prompted manager Bruce Bochy to move him down the order with Josh Smith taking the third spot. The slugging designated hitter is now 2-for-55 (.055) to start the season and could be in danger of more than a lower spot in the order. Bochy might be tempted to give the hot-hitting Smith (.341), a super-utility player without a permanent home in the everyday lineup, more opportunities at DH ahead of Pederson.

