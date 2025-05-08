Joc Pederson News: Multiple hits again

Pederson went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Boston.

Pederson recorded multiple hits for a second straight game and is a combined 4-for-5 with two doubles, one walk and an RBI in the first two games of the series with the Red Sox. It's just the second time all season he's hit safely in consecutive contests. He still has a way to go to dig out of an epic season-starting slump -- his average was .052 on April 22 -- but Pederson is batting .281 (9-for-32) over the last 12 games, and the bat is showing signs of life.