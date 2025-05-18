Joe Musgrove Injury: Set to increase throwing distance

Musgrove (elbow) is expected to begin throwing from 90 feet during the upcoming week, per MLB.com.

Musgrove continues to rehab from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October. The veteran hurler has been traveling with San Diego and playing catch three times per week. Musgrove has thrown up to 75 feet so far, so the plan for him to move up to 90 feet represents a slight increase. The right-hander isn't likely to be able to pitch in games until next season.