Joe Ryan News: Cleared to start Saturday
Ryan (illness) will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Ryan had been slated to take the ball Thursday versus the Orioles but was scratched due to illness. However, he was able to throw a bullpen session Thursday and will be all systems go Saturday at Target Field against the Giants. Chris Paddack will draw the start in the series opener Friday.
