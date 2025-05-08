Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Ryan headshot

Joe Ryan News: Cleared to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Ryan (illness) will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ryan had been slated to take the ball Thursday versus the Orioles but was scratched due to illness. However, he was able to throw a bullpen session Thursday and will be all systems go Saturday at Target Field against the Giants. Chris Paddack will draw the start in the series opener Friday.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now