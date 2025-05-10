Joe Ryan News: Cruises to victory Saturday

Ryan (3-2) earned the win over San Francisco on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Ryan was originally slated to start Thursday against Baltimore, but he had to be pushed back due to an illness. The ailment may have contributed to Ryan being lifted after just 76 innings Saturday -- he was shown laying on the dugout floor between innings, so he clearly wasn't 100 percent -- but it didn't affect his effectiveness. The right-hander induced 12 whiffs, fanned seven batters and gave up just one run -- on a Heliot Ramos homer -- while notching his third straight quality start. Over that three-game span, Ryan has given up just two runs over 19 innings while posting a 26:2 K:BB. On the season, he has a 2.74 ERA, 0.83 WHIP (third-best among qualified pitchers) and sterling 54:5 K:BB over 46 frames.