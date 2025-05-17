Joe Ryan News: Dominant in fourth win
Ryan (4-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Brewers. He struck out nine.
Milwaukee got a runner to third base in the first inning on a Brice Turang single and a couple stolen bases, but it was as close as the home side would come to getting a run on the board off Ryan. The right-hander fired 64 of 99 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth straight quality start, and he'll take a 2.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 63:6 K:BB through 52 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Guardians.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now