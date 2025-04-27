Joe Ryan News: Dominant vs. Angels

Ryan (2-2) earned the win Sunday over the Angels, allowing four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 11.

It was a stellar bounce-back performance from Ryan after he allowed six runs over five innings in his last start in Atlanta. The right-hander set a season-high with 11 strikeouts while delivering seven scoreless innings for the second time this year. Ryan lowered his ERA to 3.18 with a 0.91 WHIP and an impressive 39:4 K:BB through his first six outings (34 innings). Ryan's currently scheduled to face the Red Sox on the road in his next start.