Joe Ryan News: Dominant vs. Angels
Ryan (2-2) earned the win Sunday over the Angels, allowing four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 11.
It was a stellar bounce-back performance from Ryan after he allowed six runs over five innings in his last start in Atlanta. The right-hander set a season-high with 11 strikeouts while delivering seven scoreless innings for the second time this year. Ryan lowered his ERA to 3.18 with a 0.91 WHIP and an impressive 39:4 K:BB through his first six outings (34 innings). Ryan's currently scheduled to face the Red Sox on the road in his next start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now