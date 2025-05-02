Joe Ryan News: Outstanding in no-decision

Ryan didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Red Sox after allowing one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight.

Ryan worked at least five innings in his seventh straight start to open the season, and it was the fifth time he held the opposition to one run or less already in 2025. The right-hander's velocity was also up a bit, as he touched 95 mph 12 times, and it helped translate to an outstanding 17 swings and misses. Over 40 innings this season, Ryan now boasts a 2.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and a sparkling 47:5 K:BB. His ability to limit free passes would figure to play well in his next scheduled outing versus the Orioles, who ranked 25th in the majors in on-base percentage (.296) as of Friday.