Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joe Ryan headshot

Joe Ryan News: Will pitch in suspended game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 4:25pm

Ryan will pitch Wednesday for the resumption of Monday's suspended game against the Guardians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was penciled in to start Wednesday's series finale for Minnesota, but he'll instead take the mound for the suspended contest after Tuesday's game was also postponed. The Twin's held a 2-1 lead after three innings when the game was pushed Monday, so Ryan will have a strong opportunity to secure his fourth win in five starts. After the completion of the suspended game, Chris Paddack will start Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest for the Twins.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now