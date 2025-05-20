Joe Ryan News: Will pitch in suspended game
Ryan will pitch Wednesday for the resumption of Monday's suspended game against the Guardians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander was penciled in to start Wednesday's series finale for Minnesota, but he'll instead take the mound for the suspended contest after Tuesday's game was also postponed. The Twin's held a 2-1 lead after three innings when the game was pushed Monday, so Ryan will have a strong opportunity to secure his fourth win in five starts. After the completion of the suspended game, Chris Paddack will start Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest for the Twins.
