Joey Bart headshot

Joey Bart News: Serving as designated hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 2:59pm

Bart is serving as the designated hitter and batting in the cleanup spot against the Mets on Monday.

With Oneil Cruz (back) sidelined for a second straight game, Andrew McCutchen will move to the outfield, which opens the DH spot for Bart while Henry Davis starts behind home plate. Bart went 6-for-12 with three RBI during the Pirates' three-game weekend series against Atlanta.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
