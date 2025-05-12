Joey Bart News: Serving as designated hitter
Bart is serving as the designated hitter and batting in the cleanup spot against the Mets on Monday.
With Oneil Cruz (back) sidelined for a second straight game, Andrew McCutchen will move to the outfield, which opens the DH spot for Bart while Henry Davis starts behind home plate. Bart went 6-for-12 with three RBI during the Pirates' three-game weekend series against Atlanta.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now