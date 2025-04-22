Joey Cantillo News: Logs first hold
Cantillo walked one and struck out one over a scoreless third of an inning in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.
A day after recording his first MLB save, Cantillo was credited with his first hold when he finished out the eighth inning. The 25-year-old lefty began the season as a multi-inning reliever but has not worked more than one inning over the last four appearances. Cantillo has allowed just two earned runs while striking out 15 over 11.2 innings.
