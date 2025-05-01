Jon Gray Injury: To begin light throwing
Gray (wrist) has been cleared to do some light throwing next week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gray received clearance after getting good results from an X-ray earlier this week. It will be a slow and steady progression for the right-hander as he works his way back from a fractured right wrist. Gray doesn't have a timetable, but a return before the All-Star break seems unlikely.
