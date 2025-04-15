Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Aranda News: Solid day in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Aranda went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Red Sox.

Aranda started his eighth straight game with a right-handed pitcher on the mound and helped the Rays to a 16-run outburst. The majority of his damage came in the third inning when he led off with a single and then later doubled in a pair in the same frame. Aranda has multiple hits in four of his last seven starts and has nine RBI with seven runs scored in that span.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
