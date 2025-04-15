Jonathan Aranda News: Solid day in blowout win

Aranda went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Red Sox.

Aranda started his eighth straight game with a right-handed pitcher on the mound and helped the Rays to a 16-run outburst. The majority of his damage came in the third inning when he led off with a single and then later doubled in a pair in the same frame. Aranda has multiple hits in four of his last seven starts and has nine RBI with seven runs scored in that span.