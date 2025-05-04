MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 4

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

There are plenty of MLB games on the DFS slate for Sunday, as per usual. Many of them will likely feature promotions related to a certain sci-fi franchise, but I'm here to deliver DFS recommendations that won't require the Force. 11 games are on the docket with the first pitch at 1:15 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup thoughts.

Pitching

Jacob deGrom, TEX vs. SEA ($9,500): While deGrom hasn't fully revved up into his old strikeout form, he remains excellent at avoiding walks and has posted a 2.75 ERA through six starts. And his lone subpar outing came on the road as he's registered a 1.90 ERA in Texas' ballpark. Seattle is top-10 in offense, yet hasn't shown that with mostly the same roster as recently as last season. I think deGrom can give you a quality start on Sunday.

Tanner Bibee, CLE at TOR ($7,800): Bibee's 4.36 ERA isn't exciting, but he's really only produced two bad efforts and four others with no more than two earned runs allowed. And he gave up a combined seven homers during those two awful appearances, though that shouldn't be an issue here as Toronto is bottom-eight in runs scored by way of ranking 29th in home runs.

Michael Lorenzen, KAN at BAL ($6,000): Lorenzen is no ace, yet he's a pitcher with a recent no-hitter who can impress when he's on. And in each of his last two starts, he's gone six innings while only conceding a single run. The Orioles have been MLB's most disappointing team so far, and their offense has played a part in that as they're surprisingly below-average in runs scored. At this salary, it's entirely worth it to see if Lorenzen can keep his recent form going.

Top Targets

Having avoided anything serious with a recent forearm knock, Fernando Tatis ($6,100) is primed to continue his torrid start having hit .342 with eight homers and eight stolen bases. I definitely don't believe in Andrew Heaney's 2.50 ERA to start his tenure with the Pirates as he's never finished a season with a FIP lower than 3.74.

Tyler Soderstrom ($4,800) has cooled down recently, though I don't think he'll be some sort of early-season wonder. The lefty has been stellar against right-handed pitchers, but also on the road. That's interesting given how the Athletics' temporary park has generally played. And Soderstrom will be in Miami Sunday. Edward Cabrera might just walk him to first a couple times given his career 5.15 free passes per nine innings. Lefties have also gone .302 against Cabrera this year.

Bargain Bats

The Rays are seriously banged up, but the king of medium-velocity hits Jonathan Aranda ($4,200) is here. Over the last three seasons, the lefty has posted an .829 OPS versus righties. Will Warren is not yet cut out to be an MLB pitcher with a career 2.0 HR/9 rate at Yankee Stadium while lefties have batted .304 against.

With a lefty starting for the Diamondbacks, I expect Edmundo Sosa ($3,700) to be out there. He doesn't play all the time, but has managed an .817 OPS versus lefties since 2023. Sosa also supplied seven homers and four triples across 90 games last year. Since Eduardo Rodriguez joined the Diamondbacks, the ball has been flying out of the park and righties have been having a good time hitting .289 against.

Stacks to Consider

Red Sox vs. Twins (Chris Paddack): Alex Bregman ($5,300), Wilyer Abreu ($4,900), Rafael Devers ($4,800)

Last season, Paddack had a 4.99 ERA and allowed 1.43 home runs per nine innings. This year, things have been even bleaker for the righty with a 5.60 and 1.98 HR/9. That's not great when you're also walking 4.61 batters per nine innings. It should be a good day for the Red Sox at Fenway, including this trio.

Bregman came into the campaign with a reputation for enjoying Fenway Park, and nothing that's happened so far has changed that narrative. He's also been strong against his fellow righties going back to his Astros days with an .848 OPS the last couple years. Righties have also gone .293 against Paddack to start this season. Lefties have also done plenty of damage against him over the last three years by batting .283. Abreu has six home runs and four steals with a slow home start, though he recorded an .800 OPS at Fenway in 2024. Hands were being wrung about Devers, we blinked, and now he's at a .373 OBP with five homers and 11 doubles. He's also slugged .516 at home since 2023, so he has a decent chance to continue producing.

Guardians at Blue Jays (Bowden Francis): Steven Kwan ($4,700), Kyle Manzardo ($4,400), Jhonkensy Noel ($2,300)

Francis's 5.28 ERA is bad enough, but he's arguably been lucky based on a 7.29 FIP through six starts. The righty just allowed five home runs against the Red Sox. That's played a role in his 3.23 HR/9 rate, but it doesn't entirely explain that number. I went with Manzardo and Noel along with Kwan to try and get some strong hitters who can mash based on Francis's long-ball concerns.

Kwan actually has four home runs, which is more power than we're used to. Of course, his primary skill is hitting for average and displaying speed with a .328 average and four steals. It's been all-or-nothing for Manzardo with an opposite batting profile to Kwan averaging .206 with eight homers and a triple through 30 games. Noel is off to a slow start and if not for injuries he might not have a regular role right now. However, we saw in the playoffs last year what he can do with a single swing of the bat. Noel also slugged .486 during 2024 while going deep 13 times across 67 outings.

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.