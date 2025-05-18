Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan India Injury: Scratched with sore knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

India was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against St. Louis due to knee soreness, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

It's unclear when or how exactly India sustained the injury, but he went 1-for-8 across the first two games of the series versus the Cardinals. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start at second base Sunday, but Michael Massey will instead get the nod while Mark Canha takes India's usual place in left field.

