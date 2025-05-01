Jonathan Loaisiga Injury: Remains weeks away from return

Loaisiga (elbow) has made two appearances with Single-A Tampa but isn't expected to be activated from the injured list for "a few weeks," per MLB.com.

Loaisiga has excelled so far in his pair of rehab outings, posting a 4:0 K:BB and allowing just one hit over two scoreless innings. However, he hasn't pitched in a major-league game since last April, so he won't be rushed back into big-league action. The Yankees will likely move Loaisiga's rehab stint up to Double-A or Triple-A in the near future and want him to pitch on back-to-back days before they consider activating him from the injured list.