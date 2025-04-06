Jordan Beck News: Heading to Triple-A

Beck is set to be optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Beck recently saw a drop in playing time, spending three of the last five games on the bench. He will now head to Triple-A after starting the year by going 3-for-20 with an RBI, a run scored, three walks and eight strikeouts over 20 at-bats in eight games with Colorado. The transaction makes room for outfielder Zac Veen, who will be set for his major-league debut, to join the 26-man roster.