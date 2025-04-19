Jordan Beck News: Recalled by Colorado

The Rockies recalled Beck from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Beck made the Rockies' Opening Day roster, but he was sent down to Triple-A after going 3-for-20 with three stolen bases, one RBI and eight strikeouts to start the season. He'll rejoin the parent club and will provide outfield depth while Brenton Doyle (bereavement) is away from the team. Beck is starting in left field and batting eighth against the Nationals on Saturday.