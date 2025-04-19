Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Beck headshot

Jordan Beck News: Recalled by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 10:23am

The Rockies recalled Beck from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Beck made the Rockies' Opening Day roster, but he was sent down to Triple-A after going 3-for-20 with three stolen bases, one RBI and eight strikeouts to start the season. He'll rejoin the parent club and will provide outfield depth while Brenton Doyle (bereavement) is away from the team. Beck is starting in left field and batting eighth against the Nationals on Saturday.

Jordan Beck
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
