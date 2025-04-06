Jordan Leasure News: Charged with blown save

Leasure allowed one hit and one walk without recording an out to blow the save Sunday against the Tigers.

Leasure entered the game in the ninth inning with one out and the bases loaded while being tasked with protecting a two-run lead. He walked the first batter he faced before surrendering a two-run double to Spencer Torkelson to blow the save chance. It was a tough spot for Leasure, but he didn't handle the pressure situation well. Nevertheless, he could be an option in high-leverage spots having recorded six strikeouts across five appearances and 3.2 innings in a White Sox bullpen that lacks standout talent.