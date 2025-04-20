Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Leasure headshot

Jordan Leasure News: Pitches in closer role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Leasure allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Red Sox.

The White Sox haven't recorded a save as a team yet this season, leaving the closer role ambiguous. Furthermore, Mike Clevinger was designated for assignment earlier in the week, which appeared to put Leasure in the best position to serve as the team's closer. He pitched in a low-leverage situation Friday, but then entered Saturday's game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at 3-3. That suggests Leasure may be the best option to speculate on saves for the White Sox, but opportunities will likely remain limited.

Jordan Leasure
Chicago White Sox
