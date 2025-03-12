Jordan Montgomery News: Next outing on back fields

Montgomery's next spring outing will come on a back field at camp Thursday instead of in a Cactus League game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was shelled in his spring debut last Saturday, recording just one out while allowing five earned runs. The Diamondbacks have indicated that the poor showing didn't factor into the decision to have him bypass pitching in a second Cactus League game. Instead, the team sees potential rain in the forecast for Thursday, and it wants to ensure Montgomery gets his work in during the day. The left-hander needs the work due to a finger injury early in camp that left him behind other candidates for the rotation.