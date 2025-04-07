Jordan Romano News: Set for low-leverage work

Struggling with his velocity and results, Romano is expected to be used in low-leverage situations in the immediate future, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Romano has been touched up for five runs with a 2:3 K:BB over his last two appearances covering a total of one inning. He averaged just 93.5 mph with his four-seamer in Sunday's outing against the Dodgers, which is down nearly three full mph from last season. Phillies manager Rob Thomson indicated that Romano has been checked out by the team's trainers and "there's no red flags" physically, but the skipper admitted that "it concerns me a little bit that the velocity's down." Jose Alvarado picked up his second save for the Phillies in Sunday's victory over the Dodgers and is the team's best bet for saves right now.