Jordan Westburg Injury: Resumes hitting program
Westburg (back) took some swings in the batting cage Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old has been battling a sore back over the past week but has returned to light hitting and throwing over the past couple days. Assuming he's able to continue ramping up his baseball activities over the next few days, Westburg could return to game action before the end of the week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now