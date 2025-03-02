Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Resumes hitting program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Westburg (back) took some swings in the batting cage Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old has been battling a sore back over the past week but has returned to light hitting and throwing over the past couple days. Assuming he's able to continue ramping up his baseball activities over the next few days, Westburg could return to game action before the end of the week.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
