Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorge Polanco headshot

Jorge Polanco Injury: Absence due to sore side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander clarified Monday that a sore side is what has kept Polanco out of the lineup for the past two games, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Manager Dan Wilson had said it was soreness in Polanco's surgically repaired left knee that had sidelined the infielder, but evidently the skipper misspoke. Hollander expects Polanco to be back in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Astros.

Jorge Polanco
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now