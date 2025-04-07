Jorge Polanco Injury: Absence due to sore side

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander clarified Monday that a sore side is what has kept Polanco out of the lineup for the past two games, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Manager Dan Wilson had said it was soreness in Polanco's surgically repaired left knee that had sidelined the infielder, but evidently the skipper misspoke. Hollander expects Polanco to be back in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Astros.