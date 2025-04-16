Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Polanco

Jorge Polanco News: Close to being able to hit righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Polanco (side) said Wednesday that he's been taking right-handed swings off a tee and is "getting closer" to being able to bat righty in a game, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

The switch hitter has been able to hit only left-handed over the last week-plus due to lingering side soreness. While Polanco didn't offer a specific timetable for his return to the lineup versus lefties, it sounds like it's coming soon. The next southpaw the Mariners are scheduled to face is the Blue Jays' Easton Lucas on Sunday.

Jorge Polanco
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
