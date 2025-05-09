Jorge Soler Injury: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Soler was scratched from the Angels' lineup against the Orioles on Friday due to groin tightness, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

With Soler removed from the lineup, Jo Adell will start in right field and bat eighth. It's unclear whether the injury is severe enough for Soler to be in jeopardy of missing the Angels' next two games of the home series. He is slashing .231/.292/.431 with six home runs and 16 RBI over 144 plate appearances this season.