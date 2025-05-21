MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 21

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Possible postponement/delay in the Braves at Nationals game. Proceed accordingly!

We have two pitchers in the $10k range in Garrett Crochet and Jacob deGrom, both of whom figure to be quite popular on the medium-sized slate. Crochet is my preference to spend up on as his numbers have been better, and the Mets have just a .306 wOBA across the last 14 days.

From there, you can see that we've also starred AJ Smith-Shawver, Tylor Megill and Trevor Williams in our optimizer. Williams gets a $1,400 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and his 3.76 FIP (5.91 ERA) shows that he's due for some positive regression. Meanwhile, Smith-Shawver gets a matchup against a Nationals team that only has two batters with an OPS over .700 in their projected lineup. I think spending up on deGrom is also fine tonight.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):