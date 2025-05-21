MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 21

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*Possible postponement/delay in the Braves at Nationals game. Proceed accordingly!
We have two pitchers in the $10k range in Garrett Crochet and Jacob deGrom, both of whom figure to be quite popular on the medium-sized slate. Crochet is my preference to spend up on as his numbers have been better, and the Mets have just a .306 wOBA across the last 14 days.
From there, you can see that we've also starred AJ Smith-Shawver, Tylor Megill and Trevor Williams in our optimizer. Williams gets a $1,400 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and his 3.76 FIP (5.91 ERA) shows that he's due for some positive regression. Meanwhile, Smith-Shawver gets a matchup against a Nationals team that only has two batters with an OPS over .700 in their projected lineup. I think spending up on deGrom is also fine tonight.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Garrett Crochet
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Jacob deGrom
|2
|5
|3
|4
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Kevin Gausman
|4
|7
|5
|14
|Tylor Megill
|5
|2
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*Possible postponement/delay in the Braves at Nationals game. Proceed accordingly!
We have two pitchers in the $10k range in Garrett Crochet and Jacob deGrom, both of whom figure to be quite popular on the medium-sized slate. Crochet is my preference to spend up on as his numbers have been better, and the Mets have just a .306 wOBA across the last 14 days.
From there, you can see that we've also starred AJ Smith-Shawver, Tylor Megill and Trevor Williams in our optimizer. Williams gets a $1,400 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and his 3.76 FIP (5.91 ERA) shows that he's due for some positive regression. Meanwhile, Smith-Shawver gets a matchup against a Nationals team that only has two batters with an OPS over .700 in their projected lineup. I think spending up on deGrom is also fine tonight.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Garrett Crochet
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Jacob deGrom
|2
|5
|3
|4
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Kevin Gausman
|4
|7
|5
|14
|Tylor Megill
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|6
|11
|6
|8
|JP Sears
|7
|9
|10
|1
|Taijuan Walker
|8
|4
|8
|2
|Trevor Williams
|9
|6
|11
|6
|Dustin May
|10
|10
|7
|13
|Ryan Yarbrough
|11
|12
|9
|5
|Jack Kochanowicz
|12
|14
|12
|12
|Randy Vasquez
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Carson Palmquist
|14
|8
|14
|9
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Phillies
|7.6
|1
|High
|Athletics
|6.7
|8
|High
|Dodgers
|5.6
|3
|Medium
|Blue Jays
|5.3
|7
|Medium
|Braves
|5.2
|6
|High
|Red Sox
|4.8
|2
|Low
|Diamondbacks
|4.3
|11
|High
|Angels
|4.3
|14
|Medium
|Yankees
|4.1
|4
|Medium
|Rockies
|3.9
|12
|Medium
|Rangers
|3.8
|13
|Medium
|Nationals
|3.7
|9
|Low
|Mets
|3.6
|10
|Low
|Padres
|3.5
|5
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Angels vs. LHP Sears (3.92 FIP vs. 3.31 ERA). Key pieces: Logan O'Hoppe, Yoan Moncada, Zach Neto, Jorge Soler, Taylor Ward
Athletics vs. RHP Kochanowicz (5.26 FIP, 1.47 WHIP). Key pieces: Nick Kurtz, Luis Urias, Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom, Brent Rooker
Blue Jays vs. RHP Vasquez (5.12 FIP, 1.49 WHIP). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Ernie Clement, Addison Barger, Bo Bichette, Anthony Santander
Diamondbacks vs. RHP May (4.43 ERA). Key pieces: Pavin Smith, Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Josh Naylor
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Yoan Moncada: 3-for-4, 3 HR; .750 BA, 3.800 OPS
- Fernando Tatis: 8-for-17, 2 HR; .471 BA, 1.382 OPS
- Manny Machado: 6-for-19, 2 HR; .316 BA, .947 OPS
- Matt Olson: 2-for-10, 1 HR; .200 BA, .885 OPS
- Corbin Carroll: 3-for-11, 3 XBH; .273 BA, .909 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.