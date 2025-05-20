MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 20

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 20

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 20, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*The Guardians at Twins game has been postponed. Possible rain for Mariners at White Sox as well. Proceed accordingly!

It's a little bit of a messy pitching slate with only nine pitchers in the 10-game slate priced in the $8k+ range. The Orioles and Mariners are both going the opener/bulk reliever route, and then when you consider that Hayden Birdsong hasn't gone more than three innings this season and Ryne Nelson hasn't last more than 4.1, we have a bunch of guys we can essentially rule out right away. Tarik Skubal stands out as the top option and although the Cardinals aren't the ideal matchup, he's has been close to matchup-proof this year. 

We've also starred Jesus Luzardo, Will Warren and Brandon Walter in our optimizer. Warren is the top point-per-dollar option as he's getting a $900 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and gets a matchup against a Rangers offense that only scored 12 runs in their four-game series against the Astros this past weekend. It's also hard not to go back to the well with Jesus Luzardo against the Rockies, whose offensive struggles have been well documented. Note that Logan Henderson ranks well in all the metrics below, albeit in a limited sample size. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Tarik Skubal11219
Jesus Luzardo2282
Yoshinobu Yamamoto33420
Logan Henderson4413
Dylan Cease56518
Gavin Williams611710
Will Warren77612
Gunnar Hoglund815121
Erick Fedde99166
Chris Bassitt1051022
Hayden Birdsong11121121
Michael Lorenzen1210137
Chris Paddack13141513
Zack Littell14181716
Patrick Corbin1513149
Brandon Walter16N/AN/A5
Bryse Wilson1720198
Kyle Hendricks18171817
Casey Lawrence1916214
Ryne Nelson208914
Chayce McDermott2121311
Antonio Senzatela22192015

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Phillies8.23High
Dodgers6.74High
Athletics6.611High
Yankees5.85Medium
Mariners5.616High
Rays5.17High
Brewers5.015Medium
Tigers4.81Medium
Giants4.814Low
Padres4.46Low
Angels4.322Medium
Astros4.38High
Twins4.010Medium
Blue Jays3.99Low
Orioles3.918Medium
Guardians3.819Low
Royals3.613Medium
Rockies3.317High
White Sox3.320Medium
Diamondbacks3.212Low
Rangers3.021Low
Cardinals3.02Low

My primary team stack targets

Rays vs. LHP Walter (6.26 ERA across 23 MLB innings). Key pieces: Danny Jansen, Yandy Diaz, Jose Caballero, Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero

Mariners vs. RHP Wilson (6.46 ERA, 2.2 HR/9). Key pieces: Rowdy Tellez, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez

Astros vs. RHP Littell (5.58 FIP, 2.2 HR/9). Key pieces: Victor Caratini, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes, Jake Meyers

Angels vs. RHP Hoglund (5.14 FIP, 2.2 HR/9). Key pieces: Zach Neto, Jorge Soler, Taylor Ward, Yoan Moncada, Logan O'Hoppe

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
