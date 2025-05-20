MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 20

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*The Guardians at Twins game has been postponed. Possible rain for Mariners at White Sox as well. Proceed accordingly!

It's a little bit of a messy pitching slate with only nine pitchers in the 10-game slate priced in the $8k+ range. The Orioles and Mariners are both going the opener/bulk reliever route, and then when you consider that Hayden Birdsong hasn't gone more than three innings this season and Ryne Nelson hasn't last more than 4.1, we have a bunch of guys we can essentially rule out right away. Tarik Skubal stands out as the top option and although the Cardinals aren't the ideal matchup, he's has been close to matchup-proof this year.

We've also starred Jesus Luzardo, Will Warren and Brandon Walter in our optimizer. Warren is the top point-per-dollar option as he's getting a $900 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and gets a matchup against a Rangers offense that only scored 12 runs in their four-game series against the Astros this past weekend. It's also hard not to go back to the well with Jesus Luzardo against the Rockies, whose offensive struggles have been well documented.