Jose Altuve Injury: Exits game due to hamstring injury

Altuve was removed from the third inning of Saturday's game against the Reds due to right hamstring tightness, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve drew a walk in his lone plate appearance in the first inning and came around to score before being replaced by Brendan Rodgers in the third. Altuve will undergo additional tests to determine the severity of the hamstring injury, but it puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's series finale. A prolonged absence would give Cam Smith and Chas McCormick more opportunities for playing time in the outfield.