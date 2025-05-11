Jose Altuve Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Altuve (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve exited Saturday's contest due to hamstring tightness and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. The severity of the injury isn't yet clear, so the 35-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Zach Dezenzo will shift to left field while Cam Smith picks up a start in right.