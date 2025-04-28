Jose Altuve News: Drives in three runs Monday

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in Monday's 8-5 victory versus Detroit.

Altuve had been slumping coming into the contest, batting just .143 with eight strikeouts over his previous seven games. He got a rare day off Sunday and appeared to benefit from the reset, as the veteran second baseman collected his first multi-hit game Monday since April 18. Altuve's long ball was his first since April 7, and his three RBI equaled the amount he had compiled over his previous 14 contests combined.