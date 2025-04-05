Fantasy Baseball
Jose Altuve News: Swats second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Altuve went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Twins.

The 34-year-old hooked a Bailey Ober slider down the left-field line for his 41st career leadoff homer, 12th on the all-time list and third among active players behind George Springer (60), Mookie Betts (52) and Kyle Schwarber (46). The shift to left field defensively this season hasn't impacted Altuve at the plate, and through eight games he's batting .364 (12-for-33) with two homers.

