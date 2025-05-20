Jose Altuve News: Swipes fourth bag

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Tuesday against the Rays.

Even with this multi-hit performance, Altuve is hitting just .185 across 65 at-bats in May while tallying only three extra-base hits. He also attempted just his second stolen base since April 8, with Tuesday marking his first successful attempt in that span. Overall, Altuve is hitting a disappointing .242 with a .099 ISO across 197 plate appearances on the campaign.