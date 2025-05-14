Jose Berrios News: Settles for another no-decision

Berrios allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Berrios was tagged for four runs in the third, which included a two-run homer by Jonathan Aranda. He retired the side in order in the second, fourth and fifth innings and appeared to be on his way towards another quality start, but a leadoff single and then a one-out walk in the sixth ended his day. Tuesday was the first time Berrios has allowed five runs since his season debut, and it was his fifth outing with at least three walks. Berrios hasn't had a BB/9 over 2.5 since the shortened 2020 COVID season but this year his BB/9 is at 4.2. He's in line for a tough test this weekend when the red-hot Tigers come to town.