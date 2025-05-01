Jose Berrios News: Throws 6.2 strong innings Thursday

Berrios didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Red Sox after allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Berrios presented strong swing-and-miss stuff, generating 13 whiffs and tying a season high with eight punchouts, and he also matched a season low with one walk. The right-hander created a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning, but he was at least able to limit the damage to a two-run double by Alex Bregman before escaping the frame. Berrios owns a pedestrian 3.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB over 40.2 innings ahead of a scheduled road tilt against the Angels, who rank fifth in home runs (41) but sit last in on-base percentage (.271) as a team.