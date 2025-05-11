Jose Iglesias News: Stuck in reserve role

Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Iglesias had served as the Padres' primary second baseman throughout April, but he's shifted back into a reserve role since Jake Cronenworth was reinstated from the injured list Friday. He'll be on the bench for the third game in a row while Cronenworth picks up another start at the keystone.