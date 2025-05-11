Fantasy Baseball
Jose Iglesias headshot

Jose Iglesias News: Stuck in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Iglesias had served as the Padres' primary second baseman throughout April, but he's shifted back into a reserve role since Jake Cronenworth was reinstated from the injured list Friday. He'll be on the bench for the third game in a row while Cronenworth picks up another start at the keystone.

