Jose Leclerc headshot

Jose Leclerc News: Blows late lead in A's debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Leclerc (0-1) blew the save and took the loss in Thursday's 4-2 loss against Seattle. He allowed three runs on two home runs and a walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Leclerc was protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning but struggled. Despite the setback, he may be the A's best setup man until Michel Otanez (shoulder) returns from the injured list.

Jose Leclerc
Sacramento Athletics
