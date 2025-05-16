Jose Quintana Injury: Facing minimum IL stint

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Quintana (shoulder) could be reinstated from the 15-day injured list when eligible May 26, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quintana landed on the 15-day IL on Wednesday due to left shoulder impingement. An MRI revealed inflammation in his left shoulder, but the Brewers are optimistic that Quintana will need only a minimum stint on the IL, which would put him in line to start against the Red Sox on May 26. He went 4-1 across six starts with a 2.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 34 innings prior to his injury.