Jose Quintana Injury: Gets back on mound

Quintana landed on the 15-day injured list May 14 due to a left shoulder impingement, and at the time, the Brewers were hopeful that he would be able to return when first eligible May 26. The veteran southpaw is no longer on track to be activated that day, but a return later on next week hasn't been ruled out. Quintana was recently sent in for a second opinion on his injury, but after the original diagnosis was confirmed, he received the green light to get back on the mound this week. Assuming Quintana's side session Tuesday went well, he'll throw what will presumably be a more intense bullpen session Friday. After that, the Brewers will assess whether he's ready to rejoin the big-league rotation, or if he'll need to complete a simulated game or go out on a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand.