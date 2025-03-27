Jose Quintana News: Sent to minors

The Brewers optioned Quintana to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Quintana agreed to be optioned to the minors so that he could continue to get stretched out after he was unsigned throughout the offseason before reaching a one-year deal with Milwaukee on March 5. The veteran southpaw built up to three innings and 37 pitches in his final Cactus League outing March 22, so he may need just a couple of starts in the minors before the Brewers deem him ready to join the big-league rotation.