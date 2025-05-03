Jose Quintana News: Serves up three homers in loss

Quintana (4-1) took the loss Saturday against the Cubs after allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out six.

Quintana gave up a run on two singles and a walk during the opening frame, but it was the long ball that hurt him the rest of the day as Chicago clubbed three homers across the fourth and fifth innings. The veteran left-hander allowed just three runs while winning his first four starts with the Brewers, but the Cubs league-leading offense (208 runs scored) got to him Saturday. Quintana will carry a 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 28.2 innings into a matchup with the Rays next weekend.